Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 110,725 Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,040,051,000. IA Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $154,018,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,685,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $9,857,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 68,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,088,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,881.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 808,108 shares of company stock valued at $35,082,170.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

