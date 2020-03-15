Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $83.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

