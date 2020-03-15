Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chewy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of CHWY opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $538,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $5,492,699.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 810,889 shares in the company, valued at $22,737,327.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock worth $129,478,814 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after buying an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 233.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 911,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 684,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $12,869,000.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

