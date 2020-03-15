Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stake Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,002 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,997,000 after acquiring an additional 60,186 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,989,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,762,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.23.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

