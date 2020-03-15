Citigroup (NYSE:C) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Citigroup (NYSE:C) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Citigroup earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Citigroup’s score:

Citigroup stock traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. 40,503,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,995,444. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

