Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 411.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,459 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,185 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $104,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $113.67 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

