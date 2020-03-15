Civic (CVC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.88 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Upbit, Liqui and Gate.io. Civic has a market cap of $12.11 million and $2.88 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.02275001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00193580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111888 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Mercatox, OKEx, COSS, ABCC, IDEX, Kucoin, Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi, Poloniex, Binance, Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

