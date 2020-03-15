CoinEx Token Price Down 43.3% This Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 43.3% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.02278456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00196649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00039799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 112.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029596 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,080,381 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.