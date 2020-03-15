Color Platform Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,807.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $48,807.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,423.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.04 or 0.03319477 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00786128 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00025075 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000532 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

