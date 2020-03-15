Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

CAG opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

