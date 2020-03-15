Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.37 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

