Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,171,657 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Copart worth $93,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,327,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,360,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after purchasing an additional 345,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

