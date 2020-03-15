Cream Trading 77.3% Higher This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 205.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. Cream has a total market cap of $15,339.51 and approximately $26.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream has traded 77.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00116339 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00886880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00035803 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00027565 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00207598 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007714 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00104428 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

