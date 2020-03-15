Critical Comparison: Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) & Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Whiting Petroleum and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 7 17 2 0 1.81 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $10.19, suggesting a potential upside of 683.97%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum $1.57 billion 0.08 -$241.17 million ($0.86) -1.51 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $13.50 million 1.07 $11.30 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Whiting Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum -15.34% -2.30% -1.23% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.64% 35.72% 35.62%

Volatility and Risk

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 3.69, suggesting that its stock price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 2,097 net productive wells on approximately 539,300 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 520.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2018, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 5,075 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

