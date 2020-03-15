CROAT (CROAT) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $49,818.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 76,571,733 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

