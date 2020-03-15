Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 242.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,195 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Crown worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Crown by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.85. 2,000,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,715. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

