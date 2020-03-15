CryptoPing Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and YoBit. CryptoPing has a market cap of $141,504.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.02298465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00192365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00038741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00111444 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

