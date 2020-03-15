CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 179.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $76,696,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after acquiring an additional 789,502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,394,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 711,273 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $44,167,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,586,000 after acquiring an additional 592,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,357 shares of company stock valued at $20,812,533. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

