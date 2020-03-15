CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 365,150 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,205 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA opened at $270.01 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $227.41 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $242.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

