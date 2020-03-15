Cube Hits Market Cap of $1.65 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Cube has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Cube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CPDAX, HitBTC and BitForex. Cube has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $73,820.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.02298465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00192365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00038741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00111444 BTC.

About Cube

Cube’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

