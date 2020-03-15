Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.31% of Cubic worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cubic by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

CUB opened at $43.28 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

