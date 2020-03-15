CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) Short Interest Update

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CUI Global in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in CUI Global by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 416,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CUI Global by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUI opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.23. CUI Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

