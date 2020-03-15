Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182,037 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CY stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 231.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

