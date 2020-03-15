CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $12.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2,999.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 310,309 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

