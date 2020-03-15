Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 198,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

