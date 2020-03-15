Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 49,161 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 343.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,878,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Sun Communities by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,752 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sun Communities by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

