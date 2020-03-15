Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAN. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Dana alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,995,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,363,000 after buying an additional 1,070,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1,328,341.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 1,036,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,570. Dana has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.