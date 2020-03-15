DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Trimmed by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 106,033 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $40.46. 2,813,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,520. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

