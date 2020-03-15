DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) is Archon Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,835,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the period. DHI Group comprises about 2.0% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 7.13% of DHI Group worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 72.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHX. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

DHX opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. DHI Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

