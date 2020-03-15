Digix Gold Token (DGX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $72,369.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and $72,369.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for $49.61 or 0.00938251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 121,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,614 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

