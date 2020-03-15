DigixDAO (DGD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $659,500.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $45.32 million and $659,500.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $22.66 or 0.00421263 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, IDEX, Binance and AirSwap. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.02301004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00193903 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00028789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00039302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029584 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bitbns, Gate.io, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Binance, Liqui, OKEx, BigONE, Livecoin, Huobi and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

