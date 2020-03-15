Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

NYSE DUK opened at $85.77 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.