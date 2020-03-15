DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 18,240,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

DXC stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,361,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.10.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $104,804,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $75,180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,408,000 after acquiring an additional 949,304 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,061,000 after acquiring an additional 788,742 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

