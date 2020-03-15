E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.80 ($12.56).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.60 ($9.99) on Friday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.49.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

