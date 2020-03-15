ECC Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,371.00 (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. ECC has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1,371.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ECC has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One ECC coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00035803 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00104428 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000813 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,319.75 or 1.00479528 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00081911 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000990 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000429 BTC.

DFSCoin (DFS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECC is ecc.network.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.