Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.32. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

