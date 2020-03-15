eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 13th total of 192,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

EGAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of EGAN opened at $6.12 on Friday. eGain has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $178.00 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. eGain’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,517,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 1,543.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 281,237 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 147,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

