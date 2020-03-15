ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.95 ($5.76).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.12) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €3.94 ($4.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.32 million and a PE ratio of -54.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €4.29 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of €9.58 ($11.14).

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.