Emercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000852 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $1,911.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00091457 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,337,084 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, Bittrex, Crex24, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

