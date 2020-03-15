Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Emmaus Life Sciences’ earnings. Emmaus Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.92) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emmaus Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.88) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emmaus Life Sciences.

Shares of EMMA opened at $1.75 on Friday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Emmaus Life Sciences news, CEO Yutaka Niihara bought 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $38,237.50. Insiders have bought 194,800 shares of company stock worth $340,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

