Endor Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $3.65 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, Coinall and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00872653 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00025797 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000591 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,155,340,316 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bilaxy, BitForex, DEx.top, Coinall, CoinBene, Hotbit, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

