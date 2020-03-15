EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Raymond James lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $134,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 142.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $1.46 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $747.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

