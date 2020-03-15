EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,607,721 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream accounts for about 0.4% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EnLink Midstream worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENLC. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,237 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,006,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 659,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 888,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 443,456 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENLC. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE ENLC opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.10. EnLink Midstream LLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

