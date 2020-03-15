Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,909 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Landstar System worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average of $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.