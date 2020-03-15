Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 164,450 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

