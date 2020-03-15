Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,077 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.93.

NYSE WBS opened at $29.87 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

