Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 260.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 13.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $57.60.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

