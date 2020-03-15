Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DECK opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $121.14 and a 52 week high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

