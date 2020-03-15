Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 662,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the third quarter valued at $512,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research raised SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SK Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

