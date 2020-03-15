Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Godaddy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,990,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $57,400.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,793 shares of company stock worth $9,416,237. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

Godaddy stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

